Within the last day, two Ukrainian refugee families from the war-torn city of Mariupol arrived in Cleveland, Tennessee to start new lives.
Providence Haven Mission, a local missionary group, told Local 3 News that the families are among the first in this area to go through the new Biden Administration initiative Uniting for Ukraine. It's a program that streamlines the immigration process for those displaced by the war. Prior to that initiative, most Ukrainian refugees would cross through the border of Mexico into the US.
Providence Haven Mission also helped bring the two families to the US.
The Holovashchenkos and Rodchenkos said they are grateful for the opportunity to be safe, have a home-cooked meal, and a place to stay for the moment.
"God saved us," said Yuliia Rodchenko.
A stark difference from what the two families said they went through in Mariupol where countless people have died and thousands have lost their homes.
"I ran away empty-handed, running away from the bombing. I feared for the lives of my children," said Karina Holovashenko.
Her sister-in-law Yuliia Rodchenko said her house was directly bombed.
"It was horrible you cannot describe it. On March 25th the Russians just bombed my house. They bombed the house with my three children inside. It was bombing all over the streets everywhere," said Rodchenko in tears.
They both said they decided to leave the life they once loved in Ukraine with their husbands and children, along with only a bag of clothes.
"When our house got destroyed. We were intentional about it. We really have to do something," said Hennadii Rodchenko, who is Yuliia's husband.
He said so they did. For about a month, they began jumping from place to place including checkpoints in Russia, Latvia, and Germany.
Not knowing where they would get their next meal or accommodation. They said their children were restless and frightened.
"Sometimes we just wait in uncertainty, and we wouldn't know what next. We would just wait it out and make sure we had food for kids, and then we would move on and they stop at another place," said Voldymydr Holovashchenko, Karina's husband.
However, Providence Haven Mission stepped in to find sponsors to buy their plane tickets to safety. First, the Ukrainian refugees landed in the Atlanta airport, then Providence Haven Mission got them to Cleveland, Tennessee.
"I am so happy because I am here and I am safe," said Yuliia Rodchenko.
They said after suffering through the horrors of war, they can now sit down to enjoy a meal, let their children play freely without fear of imminent death, and hope to start a new life. They said God answered their prayers.
A prayer that other Ukrainian refugees would also like answered.
Providence Haven Mission said the families need financial help as they start their lives all over again in a foreign country.
They are looking for items such as diapers for their children, household items, furniture, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, and more and need the communities help. They also would like to find more sponsors for other Ukrainian refugees to have a second chance at life.
Here are some ways you can contribute:
Zelle: phmission.tn@gmail.com
Checks: Providence Haven Mission PO Box 817Cleveland, TN 37364