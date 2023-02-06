Valeriia Palii, Ph.D., President of the Ukrainian Psychological Association, and Olena Vladovska, M.A.(psychologist) and COO of Angelia Adventist Healthcare System in Ukraine have made the 16-hour journey by train from Kyiv to Warsaw, Poland, followed by a 3-hour flight to Amsterdam and a 9-hour flight to Atlanta to visit Chattanooga and attend the Mayor's 5th Annual Statewide Women's Policy Conference.
During their visit, they have also been able to experience local attractions and visit mental health organizations such as Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital, Family Justice Center, Erlanger Medical Center & T.C.Thompson Children's Hospital, Clinical Pastoral Education program at Erlanger, Chattanooga Area Clinical Pastoral Education Board of Directors, Volunteer Behavioral Health's Crisis Services Unit, Call Center and Respite programs, Southern Adventist University's Psychology Department, Hamilton County Department of Education, Collegedale's Ukrainian Refugee Community, TN Dept of Health's Disaster Mental Health Strike Team, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network's Emeritus group, and a Disabled US Navy Veteran and his emotional support dog.
The goal of their visit is to learn more about mental health services in the Chattanooga Metro area and the State of Tennessee and take back program ideas to assist Ukrainians during and after the Russian invasion. They will also be speaking on the psychological aspects of war and how they assist with fortifying the resilience of their citizens both in and outside of Ukraine.
The PAR Foundation of Chattanooga, in partnership with GR3 International, is providing psychological support and consultation services to Ukrainian organizations free of charge, and has secured funding for their entire transportation from and back to Kyiv, Ukraine.