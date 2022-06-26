The Ukrainian Gospel church told Local 3 News that two Ukrainian refugee families are arriving Monday with around ten more on the way in the next couple of months. The church said they are in need of financial help from people in the Chattanooga area.
The Ukrainian Gospel church leads by faith, the same faith they have in humanity and are asking the community to aid Ukraine refugees as they flee the ongoing war.
Sergiy Korchakovskiy is a member of the church. He and his family are Ukrainian refugees.
"It's pleasant to be here in a peaceful, quiet situation," he said.
He said they came to the US through the Biden administration's "Uniting for Ukraine" program that allows Ukrainian refugees to come here legally and it's easier.
"Here in safety we still have some worry about those who are left behind," he said.
However, for those coming to the Chattanooga area, he is asking for support.
"The community as a whole is seeking also to help to bring people and some first first days help and support," he said.
"Their flight, to finding them a place here in Chattanooga, to sponsoring them a vehicle and so on," said Eduard Sidlinskiy, the youth pastor for the Ukrainian Gospel church.
So that when they come here like Sergiy, they can get on their own two feet.
"The United way of doing things for the greater good, and of course it can be done on a greater scale," said Korchakovskiy. They say god willing, people can help.
If you want to donate to help Ukrainian refugees you can send checks to:
Ukrainian Gospel Church
Memo "Refugees"
3506 Bonny Oaks Drive
Chattanooga, TN 36421