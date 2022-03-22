By the time Denis Sararzhin and Victoria Kalaichi landed in the United States, their home was already under attack.
They left their home city of Karkiv on February 23. When they got to Atlanta, they were told their country was under attack and they weren't able to return.
"We are not believing that this happened," said Sarazhin. "It was a shock because we don't understand what they are doing."
The couple came to Chattanooga for Kalaichi's art show, hosted by Townsend Artilier. They thought they were staying for two weeks.
"We packed our luggage only for two weeks," said Kalaichi. "We don't have enough clothes and shoes."
Friends they have here helped to solve that problem. Strangers have been giving them money, friends gave the couple a place to stay, others have given them clothes. All while they are completely unaware if their apartment and an art studio they own is still intact.
"We can be here and do something from this country to help our people and our friends," said Sarazhin.
Kalaichi's art show will help get the couple back on their feet. A GoFundMe page their friends helped them set up has already raised over $15,000.
"All the time, your mind is in your country," said Kalaichi. "You think about the people and about our friends who don't have this possibility to choose something. It's hard."
You can see Kalaichi's art show now through Saturday, March 26 at Townsend Artilier in the Arts Building in Chattanooga at 301 East 11th Street.