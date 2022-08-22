The Chattanooga food scene is a hot spot for locals but one Army Veteran and Uber driver made his way through the area just to get a taste of local cuisine.
Kreskin Torres made his way through town after bringing a rider from Knoxville to Chattanooga. He said he is inspired to try local cuisines during his Uber trips nationally to learn about locals' lives and interests. This interest all started after a visit to the United Kingdom.
"When I got back to America, I was like I want to explore my country now. I wanted to see what it was like in somebody else's town or city and put myself in somebody else's shoes," Torres said.
He started driving for Uber to make his way around the country and learn about the local cuisines and culture. He couldn't wait to make it to Chattanooga to try all of the "fixings" that he heard so much about.
"I had to get creative and I was just like why not drive for Uber and Lyft, something I'm doing already is a great way to explore the city and talk to people that live there," he said.
His trip to Chattanooga originated with a pick-up of a Chattanooga resident returning home after a visit to a Knoxville hospital. While in town, he said his biggest efforts are to support local businesses.
"To be able to go everywhere and support local business and to actually build relationships with people and get to learn about them and where they grew up, it's pretty awesome, and all of the locals gave me the best places to go," he said.
His first stop was at Sugar's Ribs and then he made his way to Menlo Park Grocery to grab Penny's Lemonade and Sharon's Chattanooga Bread Pudding.
"What I look for is something that the place is known for traditionally, and whatever the staples are and the stories behind where the staples come from, the different dishes and how they came to be. To showcase and teach my followers or whoever, I want them to follow my journey so they can learn about things that I take for granted or that exist in America and where they came from," he said.
He paid a visit to Uncle Larry's Hot Fish and ended his journey at Davis Wayne's for the meat and three dish.
"If I was to come back, the first stop would be the Menlo Park grocer. You can go in and grab banana pudding, ice cups, shaved ice, and it's just different people from around the neighborhood selling their stuff," he said.
He said what he loved most about the Chattanooga food scene was the welcoming hospitality. He believes food is common ground and he hopes to bring awareness of food and culture nationally.
You can follow his food travels here.