Local 3 News' partner The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the trucking giant U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. plans to convert some of its headquarters facility vacated by shifting more workers to remote jobs to a new Future Ready Institute to train more students in information technology and other job skills needed to serve the growing logistics industry in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga State is working on the new programs with U.S. Xpress and other trucking company officials, including former Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson, who helped launch the Future Ready Institute program before leaving the school system last year to become chief of staff at U.S. Xpress.
