Parents affected by the baby formula shortage could see some relief in weeks.
As most shelves are practically empty in the baby formula aisle, the FDA is ramping up supply from companies overseas. The federal agency announced Friday it plans to accept tens of millions of cans of baby formula over the next few days.
U.S. senators from Tennessee and Georgia say it could lead to relief as soon as two weeks from now.
"If you're feeding a child tonight, I recognize the ways in which that's not soon enough," said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). "What could be more basic for government than making sure that our children have the nourishment that they need and that it's safe?"
Warnock was a supporter of the Access to Baby Formula Act, which loosened restrictions on the WIC program. The federal program is specifically to help parents feed their children.
"This is not the position we should be in in this nation," said Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). "What we're doing now is reaching to foreign nations to bail us out again. This is the same predicament we find ourselves in with our energy policy."
Earlier this week, Hagerty and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote a letter to Pres. Joe Biden asking why more wasn't done to prevent the shortage.
"While these tragic events no doubt warranted an investigation to determine the cause, we are stunned that your Administration did not simultaneously develop a plan to address the shortage of baby formula supply that would inevitably result from shutting down one of the nation’s top producers of baby formula," the senators wrote in the letter.
The shortage has largely been blamed on the FDA's shutdown of Abbott's baby formula operations in February. The company was investigated by the FDA after two babies died while on the formula.
Abbott produced about 40% of the country's baby formula supply.
On top of Friday's move by the FDA, the House of Representatives passed a bill with $28 million in emergency funding to help with the shortage.
To that, Hagerty said, the solution is less regulations, not more money.
"It's very hard to comply with government contracting that what you have now is very few countries that even bother to produce the formula," said Hagerty.
The senate is in recess until June 6, so it's not clear when the house bill will get a vote.