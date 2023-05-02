Tuesday, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reintroduced their Kids Online Safety Act. They said the purpose of the bill is to protect children online and hold big tech companies accountable.
Tracy Kemp became a social media reform advocate after her 14 year-old son was racially cyberbullied.
"There was a picture posted on an Instagram page called monkeys of his middle school and there was images of him and other Black students with the tagline, "send pictures of monkeys," described Kemp.
Kemp said it's been a year and they still haven't found who made the page.
Senators Blackburn and Blumenthal said stories like Kemp's is what motivated them to introduced the Kids Online Safety Act.
"Eating disorders, bullying, sexual harassment, substance abuse, all of it driven to children by black box algorithms that are there by design," said Senator Blumenthal.
The bill would require social media platforms to provide minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive features and opt-out of algorithmic recommendations. It would give parents controls to support their child and identify harmful behaviors. A major feature of the bill is to hold tech companies accountable in court.
"It will also shine a light on big tech's practices by requiring audits, independent audits and supporting access to important data for expert and academic researchers," explained Senator Blackburn.
In support of the act several parents held up a picture of their child who's died or was bullied online during Tuesday's virtual press conference, including Joann Bogard who lost her son to the viral choking challenge.
"Even the parents who do everything right can't protect them from these corporations who literally design these products to keep eyes on the screens," said Bogard.
Sponsors of the Kids Online Safety Act said they are hopeful they can have the bill heard on the Senate floor during this legislative session.
Click here to learn more by reading a one-page summary of the legislation.
