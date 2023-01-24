The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially renamed five places across the country that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The sites, located in California, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas, have been given new names to remove the historically offensive word from geographic names across the country.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who took office in 2021 and is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, said in a statement that “words matter” and called the word “harmful.”
The agency conducted an additional review of seven locations, all of which were considered unincorporated populated places. Five of those were changed in Thursday’s announcement.
The Tennessee town’s new name is now Partridgeberry, Tennessee.