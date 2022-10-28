U.S. Pipe/Wheland Tennessee Riverwalk

A bicyclist uses the Tennessee Riverwalk as he passes the former Wheland Foundry. The former U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry property is the site of a proposed large-scale redevelopment in the South Broad District, with a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts as a centerpiece.

 TFP photo

The owner of the old foundry site where a new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium is planned is moving ahead with the future reuse of the first 45 acres of the South Broad tract, an official said Thursday.

Landowner Perimeter Properties has crafted a brownfield voluntary agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

"Although this is largely an administrative step, it is good news and means we are one step closer to redeveloping our land into something truly transformational for the residents of Chattanooga and Hamilton County," Gary Chazen, president of Perimeter Properties, said in an email.

Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.