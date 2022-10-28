The owner of the old foundry site where a new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium is planned is moving ahead with the future reuse of the first 45 acres of the South Broad tract, an official said Thursday.
Landowner Perimeter Properties has crafted a brownfield voluntary agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
"Although this is largely an administrative step, it is good news and means we are one step closer to redeveloping our land into something truly transformational for the residents of Chattanooga and Hamilton County," Gary Chazen, president of Perimeter Properties, said in an email.
