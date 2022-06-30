Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger formally announced the new plans for the South Broad Street area Thursday morning.
Dubbed a "dynamic live-work-play district," the 140-acre site where the remnants U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry currently stand will become a new development for Chattanooga, with a new multi-use stadium, with supporting shops and restaurants.
The initial $350 million phase, which will include multi-family residential buildings, class-A office space, and public recreation areas, will be anchored by a $79.5 million multi-use stadium.
The City of Chattanooga says that the development will generate $40 million for schools, but did not elaborate on the time frame for that estimate.
A new "multi-use stadium" and development will be built at the South Broad Street site where the old Wheland Foundry sits.
The city and county will each contribute $1.5 million to the construction of the multi-use stadium, which when combined, will equal together about 4% of the cost, according to a new release.
The remaining 96% of the funding for the new stadium will come from the project itself, including tax payments from private property owners and developers, and via payments generated by the new multi-use stadium.
It is estimated that the project will generate more than $1 billion in private investment.
The Lookouts’ owners will pay $1 million in rent per year, higher than any other team in Minor League Baseball, and nearly three times the rent paid by the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, according to the city.
The Lookouts will also pay for all operations and regular maintenance for 30 years, projected to be $45 million over that period.
The stadium itself will only be used by the Lookouts 20% of the year.
The city broke down the funding for the stadium:
- Property tax generated from private development on the site — 63%
- Lease payments for the multi-use stadium — 22%
- State sales tax generated inside the multi-use stadium — 6%
- Parking revenue from the multi-use stadium — 4%
- City/County funding for debt service — 4%
- Local sales tax generated inside the multi-use stadium — 1%