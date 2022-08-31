The state of Tennessee is getting major cash to repair roads and bridges destroyed by natural disasters.
The US Department of Transportation announced more than $18-million in emergency relief is coming to help the state through the ongoing impacts of climate change and severe weather.
"These funds will help communities across our nation repair roads and bridges damaged by severe weather events,” Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We must address the devastating impacts of climate change and work to build more sustainable transportation infrastructure to better withstand its impacts for years to come.”
Locally, rockslide damage to parts of I-24 and I-75 will be repaired, as well as damage to the Cherokee National Forest from Tropical Storm Fred.