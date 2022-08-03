Good morning, today will be another hot and humid summer day. Watch for spots of river/stream valley fog until about 8-9am ET. Then, today will become about the heat. It’ll be around 87 by noon with afternoon highs today in the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The heat index will top out around 100 with valley locations a few degrees higher. Additionally, there will be a slight chance for widely scattered summertime pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Then, for tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday and Friday will have partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms. Activity will primarily be with the heating of the day in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
This same weather pattern will continue for the weekend into next week. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be around 90, while temperatures will drop a little next work and back-to-school week with highs in the 80s.