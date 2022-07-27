Good morning, today will be another hot and humid summer day with highs in the low 90s for valley locations and in the 80s up in the mountains. The heat index should top out around 100. It'll be mostly to partly sunny with a small chance for isolated pop-up showers/storms this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from 70-75.
Thursday will be partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. Highs will be hot once again in the low 90s. Then, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will have slightly greater rain chances. Showers and storms will still be scattered, so not every location will receive rain on a given day. However, coverage will be greater, so keep that in mind as you're enjoying outdoor weekend plans. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to 90, while Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The daily scattered storm chances will continue into next work-week, too, with temperatures heating back up into the 90s.