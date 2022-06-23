Hamilton County Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a community meeting tonight.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and allow the public to hear the latest details and ask questions about the new Tyner Academy facility.
The meeting will take place in the Tyner High cafeteria.
In addition to school district officials, representatives from the building's architectural firm will be present to share floor plans and renderings and discuss the project's schedule.