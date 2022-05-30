Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and several agencies are searching Watts Bar for a missing swimmer on Monday evening.
TWRA spokesperson Mimi Barnes says crews were called to search the area around 6:30pm after the woman got in the water from a boat and did not resurface.
The name of the missing woman has not been released.
Barnes says the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Rescue, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team and Hamilton County Dive Team are helping with the search.
