Memorial Day festivities will be in full swing this weekend, and the return of nice weather will bring many out to the lake. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) encourages everyone to practice boating safety this weekend.
Before the boat hits the lake, double-check that all safety equipment is on board. Required safety equipment includes a fire extinguisher, life jackets for every passenger, a throw cushion, and an active boater registration. It is also important to remember that all children 12 and younger must wear a life jacket at all times while on the vessel.
If your plans include alcoholic beverages, plan ahead to have a sober operator. Driving a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and can result in jail time. TWRA boating officer, David Holt reiterates the importance of designating a sober operator, "Just preach to folks to have a safe sober operator. We want everybody to come out and have fun, and enjoy the waters of our beautiful state, but also go home at the end of the day," said Holt.
Call 1-800-831-1174 if you witness any unsafe activities on the water this weekend.