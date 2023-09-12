Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Wildlife Officers were able to capture a 'small' gator that was found in the Whites Creek area of Rhea County.
The four-foot-long gator was taken to the Chattanooga Zoom, the TWRA said.
While alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee, they can be found in Shelby and Hardin Counties.
The TWRA reminds residents to do not dump unwanted animals. More information on alligators can be found on the TWRA's website.
TWRA Officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were shown with the reptile in a Facebook post, which also made reference to the big game between Tennessee and Florida this Saturday.
"P.S. This has NOTHING to do with our favorite team (#govols) and our not so favorite team (from down south) playing soon. #GoBigOrange"