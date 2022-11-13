Chattanooga police say two people were hit and one person detained, following a shooting on Lee Highway Saturday night.
It happened shortly before 11:00pm in the 6200 block near MAPCO gas station.
Police say they responded to the area because of a report of shots being fired and found evidence of a gun being fired but found no victims.
Police say they detained a male suspect for active warrants while at the scene and later that night two shooting victims showed up to local hospitals.
The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
No names have been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call CPD at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One App.
