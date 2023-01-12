Chattanooga Fire Department officials say part of a building has collapsed at a construction site in the Southside area on Thursday.

It happened around 11:35am at 27 W. Main Street across from Grocery Bar as severe storms moved through the area.

Fire officials say two vehicles were damaged and a third was destroyed by the brick debris.

Fire officials say three people were in one of the damaged vehicles at the time of the collapse but no one was hurt.

A building inspector has been called to the scene.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.