Chattanooga Fire Department officials say part of a building has collapsed at a construction site in the Southside area on Thursday.
It happened around 11:35am at 27 W. Main Street across from Grocery Bar as severe storms moved through the area.
This location is a construction site. One vehicle was destroyed and two other parked cars were also damaged by falling debris. There were three people in the blue vehicle in this picture when the wall collapsed. Luckily, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/igZkYuFsen— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) January 12, 2023
Fire officials say two vehicles were damaged and a third was destroyed by the brick debris.
Fire officials say three people were in one of the damaged vehicles at the time of the collapse but no one was hurt.
A building inspector has been called to the scene.
