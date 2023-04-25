A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at Grubb Road and SR-153 sent one of the drivers to a local hospital.
Chattanooga police say that the first vehicle ran the red light going southbound on SR-153, and struck a second vehicle turning onto SR-153 from Grubb Road.
The driver of the first vehicle was extricated by first responders, and was reported to be conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police that the first vehicle ran the traffic signal and hit the second, which was confirmed by driver statements.
The driver was cited for for running the red light. Both vehicles were towed.