Walker County deputies are searching for two people considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting at a home in Rossville Monday afternoon.
According to Walker County Sheriff, Steve Wilson, 29 year old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw was shot while standing in front of a window inside his home shortly before 2:00 pm Monday. Bradshaw later died at a hospital.
Clyde Henshaw is one of the neighbors who heard the shots and came outside to see what was happening.
"I saw a car whizzing down the road, couldn't tell what model it was, it was going too fast," said Henshaw.
Witnesses tell investigators they saw two suspects get into two vehicles which were parked in the victim's driveway and flee the scene.
Sheriff Wilson says his deputies are searching for a red GMC or Chevrolet pickup, and a dark blue Dodge Challenger or Charger.
One of the suspects spotted shooting at the home is described as a Black male.
Sheriff Wilson says his deputies are working with the Chattanooga Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to track down the two suspects.
If you have any information, tips can be submitted at walkerso.com or by calling Walker County Dispatch at 706-375-7810.