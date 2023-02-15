Brooke McFarlin and Alayna Grover, two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students, are not messing around when it comes to developing College Cleaners, an app designed to connect college students who want assistance with household cleaning with students who are looking to make some extra money.
McFarlin, a freshman majoring in Communication, had the idea for the app while scrubbing the shower in her student apartment. “I was like, ‘I would pay someone to do this right now,” says McFarlin.
With Grover's father, a software engineer, providing assistance with the coding, the pair presented their app at the Hatch It! Mocs Big Business Idea Pitch Competition in November 2022.
To ensure the app's success, McFarlin and Grover have conducted an online survey to determine the potential market and what features the app should have. Responses have been largely positive, with 50% of respondents wanting to hire someone and 50% wanting to be hired.
“Our idea, which might be most appealing and a good value proposition to (service provider) clients is that you can set your own rates. As the owners of the app, we’re not going to be regulating people’s rates. It’s going to be encouraging their entrepreneurial independence,” McFarlin said.
College Cleaners will include variable costs and background checks for service providers, as well as a rating system for both sides of the transactions. The two students believe their app is beneficial to college students, as it encourages helping one another out.
“It needs to be encouraged that we’re helping out one another. Not to say that the rest of the world can’t help out college students, but I feel like it’s just more beneficial to have college students helping out one another,” McFarlin said.