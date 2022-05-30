Eleven state swimming pools including two here in the Tennessee Valley will not open this summer.
Both Booker T. Washington and Harrison Bay state park pools will remain closed because of aging facilities, operating costs and a decline in visitors before the pandemic.
The pools were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
The state has provided funding the parks can use to invest in other outdoor recreational activities.
Booker T. Washington State Park released the following statement:
“We are carefully considering the public's replacement project ideas while identifying the appropriate state approval protocols we need to follow in order to bring replacement projects to fruition."
