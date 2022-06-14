Two people were shot Sunday night on Citico Avenue about 10:31pm.
The incident left one man dead and a woman injured.
Chattanooga police say that the 72-year-old man was in his home when her was shot. His injuries, which police described as life-threatening, required him to be transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wounds.
A 21-year-old woman who was shot told police that she and her male companion were driving in the area when they began taking on gunfire. She was also taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment of what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 423-698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.