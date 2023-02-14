Chattanooga police are on the scene of a shooting where two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon.
According to Assistant Chief Jerri A. Sutton, it started with an altercation and the suspect shot into a black Dodger on Cypress Street Court.
Two people were hit and have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Authorities are looking for the suspect involved. If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip using the Atlas One App.