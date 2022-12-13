Chattanooga police say a man and woman were shot early Tuesday morning in what appears to be a domestic dispute.
Police were notified about 06:37am of a person shot in the 2800 Block of 4th Avenue.
When they arrived, they found two victims, a man, and a woman, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to a local hospital with what police describe as potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting is an isolated event and the investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.