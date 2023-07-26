On Monday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers notified deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle they were pursing at about 10:00pm.
Deputies were able to locate the gray Dodge Challenger on Interstate 24 and tried to stop the vehicle, and began chasing when the vehicle didn't stop.
Deputies saw a passenger throw an object out a window of the vehicle near the 3000 block of Westside Drive. As the pursuit continued to West Crest Road, the Dodge collided with the front of HCSO patrol unit.
The four occupants in the vehicle were identified as driver Malik Phillips, Dexter Mayes, Chyna Baker, and Asia Brown.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and fentanyl pills.
When the area where the object was thrown, they recovered several 9mm rounds, a baseplate from a Glock pistol magazine, and a polymer, un-serialized 9mm “ghost gun.”
Charges are pending, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office's Matt Lea.
In the second chase, about 1:00am Tuesday morning, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a black sedan driving no taillights north on I-75.
As the deputy caught up with the sedan, the driver turned to leave the interstate at Exit 11. But as the deputy attempted to stop the car, it quickly turned and got back on the interstate and accelerated to speeds over 100mph.
The suspect’s right rear tire blew near MM17 but continued to lead deputies on a chase until other deputies caught up to the vehicle as it exited at Exit 25 in Cleveland.
The driver, Nicholas Fairbanks, failed to make a turn on Villa Drive NW and jumped out of the car and fled on foot, surrendering about 25 yards from the car.
A passenger, Jessica Cameron, was also arrested.
A vehicle search turned up 13 fentanyl tablets, a small amount of marijuana, and a significant amount of cash.
Fairbanks had five active Sessions Court warrants and Ms. Cameron had an active warrant from Collegedale. Additional; charges are pending in this case as well.