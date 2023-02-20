First, Chattanooga Gas Company crews will begin work at East Ridge Avenue and Ringgold Road intersection on Monday, lasting approximately seven days.
All traffic attempting to access East Ridge Avenue will be redirected to Tombras Avenue, where alternate route and detour signs will be placed to re-direct traffic.
The second closure will begin on Monday, February 27, but will close the outside, westbound lane on Ringgold Road between Belvoir Avenue and Weldon Drive on the north side of Ringgold Road.
During this construction phase, Chattanooga Gas Company will continue the gas relocation operation along Ringgold Road.
Drivers should pay close attention to roadside workers and expect delays in travel time.
In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.