Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report.
However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections.
Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73.
At Tacos El Cunao -- the inspector found bugs inside the flour container.
Queso was not marked and the inspector was told it was made three days prior.
The front window was left open, allowing flies into the unit.
In the refrigerator, the inspector noted the thermometer was not working.
The inspector says the tires on the mobile unit were going flat.
A bucket of soap was not properly labeled.
According to the inspector the current inspection notice was not posted.
In Chattanooga at the Innside Restaurant, the inspector said the cold water was not working at the sink.
A knife that was being used was being stored on dirty surfaces.
Food was being held past its date and had to be thrown away.
There were no drainboards at the triple sink to help dry dishes.
Walls were found dirty, and the floors were in poor repair.
The inspector said some non-food contact surfaces were dirty in the back prep area.
According to the inspector there was no active managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors.
Last week's failing score, the La Quinta's breakfast on Interstate Drive in Cleveland, scored a 95 this week on their follow-up inspection.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 90 Tiny Tigers Learning Center 1200 N Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Nazarene Day Care Center 134 S Aster Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #11913 1097 Engle Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Naked River Brewing Company 1791 Reggie White Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Parkway Pourhouse 801 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Super 8 Motel 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 CDM Café 321 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Marsha’s Backstreet Café 5036 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sbarro #191 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hibachi Express 7401 E Brainerd Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Boil Shack Seafood and Wings 5401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sarku Japan 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View Inn/Thompson House 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View Inn/Maclellan & Martin 411 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Pebbles ‘N’ Stones 4509 Kemp Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 TailGate Brewery Chattanooga 1464 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Burger King #2657 6404 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Popeyes 4428 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Genesis House of Tea 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lee Towery Catering 105 West Newberry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Checker’s 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #641 7705 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sonic SRI #4858 4407 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 China Experience 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 306 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Oh My Goodness Seafood & More Catering 1119 Richard Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dwartha’s Helping Hands Childcare Center 105 N Lovell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maine Line Ink 317 Main Street E Chattanooga, TN
- 100 I Love Tacos (Mobile) 402 N Lovell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Straight to the Stomach 2137 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Abuelitas Seasons (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Ben & Jerry’s 201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Waffle House #387 2024 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Pizza Hut #37602 1204 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dawn School 7821 Hancock Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #3351 676 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 86 1885 Grill 3814 St Elmo Avenue Suite P Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Starbucks Coffee #56905 701 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oaks Coffee House 2916 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 97 Westview Elementary School 9629 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 95 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 100 White Wizard 605 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Curated Arch 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Asian Flavor Restaurant 4839 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Typhoon of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cadas 207 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plaza Jalisco Mexican Grill 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite H Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Portobello’s 4976 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sugar’s Ribs 2450 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Redstone Estates LLC 6653 Palms Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 United Methodist Neighborhood Centers 200 W 38th Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Moccasin Bend Golf Club, LLC 381 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Church’s Chicken #2093 3816 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Gary’s Place 4827 Highway 58 Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Blue Light 43 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Flaming Rooster 1900 Broad Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Highway 58 BBQ 4921 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Pizza Bros 501 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crab Trap Mobile Kitchen 4803 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 The Local Juicery I 48 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Howard High School 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A New Look 1265 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue Suite 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Royalty Permanent Makeup 26 E Main Street Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Bread Basket 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029024 7304 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Learning Center @ First Cumberland 1505 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 85 Fazolis 4550 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 97 El Maguey 3700 Michigan Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Clarion Inn 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 87 Towneplace Suites Breakfast 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Rico 3100 North Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Aubrey’s Bar 275 Ocoee Crossing Cleveland, TN
- 96 Aubrey’s 275 Ocoee Crossing Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Whirlpool Kitchen 2525 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 76 Sonic Drive-In #4041 3115 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Shane’s Rib Shack 4484 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Philly on Wheels 4824 Kiowa Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 La Quinta Breakfast 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 91 Olive Garden #1893 4499 Keith NW Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Olive Garden #1893 Bar 4499 Keith NW Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 89 Best Western Plus 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Gingerbread Home Kitchen 712 Ramsey Bridge Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 El Maguey Bar 3700 Michigan Avenue Road Cleveland, TN
- 89 El Maguey 3700 Michigan Avenue Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Firehouse Store #654 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 102 Cleveland, TN
- 88 Subway #13140 2661 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Sonic (Battlefield Parkway) 1078 1783 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Moon Properties 197 Autumn Drive Trenton, GA
- 93 Krystal 5071 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Corner Coffee 48 Court Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 96 Dairy Queen 1882 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
None