It was a great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, there were two failing scores.
Huddle House in Trenton scored a 62 and Rafael's in Cleveland scored a 69.
At Huddle House -- the inspector saw raw eggs being stored on the counter and with ready to eat foods.
There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink.
The inspector said there was a hole wall under the three compartment sink, they said the restaurant has until July 1 to repair the wall.
Multiple areas in the freezer were observed to have residue on them, the inspector said it needs to be thrown away before bugs move in.
The inspector said there was no certified food safety manager, Huddle House has until June 8 to be enrolled in a course and until July 1 to get certified.
At Rafael's -- live roaches were found at the dry stock.
Multiple food was prepared a few days early, but not properly dated.
The ceiling was seen by the inspector to be broken and dirty.
According to the inspector multiple products were not being properly reheated.
The inspector let Rafael's know food safety training is available on the first Tuesday of every month at the Bradley County Health Department.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, gym or pool -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Standard Ink Piercing 434 Frazier Avenue Suite 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Baymont Inn & Suites Outdoor Pool 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Residence Outdoor Pool 1417 N Mack Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Belvoir Hills Estates 724 Bacon Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jamaican Jerk Shack 6940 Lee Highway Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standifer Gap Seventh-Day Adventist 8255 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200 Hixson, TN
- 98 Burger King #3351 676 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn Outdoor Pool 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Privateer Sail Camp 4713 Privateer Road Hixson, TN
- 96 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Pizza Hut #37600 4850 Highway 58 Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Super 8 Motel 8934 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Stuart Heights Concessions 3218 Social Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Knights Inn Pool 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stuart Heights Club P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River’s Edge HOA Pool 2521 Heron Cove Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 Park Ridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Island Cove Marina 6701 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 98 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Foundations Pre-School 3415 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 1885 Grill 3914 St Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Dave & Buster’s Store 159 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 200 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Staybridge Suites Spa 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Repicci’s Real Italian Ice 8892 McKenzie Farm Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Spare Time Entertainment VIP Bar 5528 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 The Spot of Chattanooga 1800 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Spare Time Entertainment Bar 5518 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Regal Cinemas 2000 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Regal Cinemas Kiosk 2000 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66104 Springfield Road Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs 847 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Meals on Wheels 701 East Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whisper Creek Community Pool 1724 Holden Farm Place Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Goureet Eatery Company LLC 117 Timber Knoll Drive Apartment #59 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Read House Pool 107 West M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 5203 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hawthorne @ The Hollow: pool 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 One Riverside Apartments 950 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Watch HOA Pool 10907 Short Rive Court Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Lakesite Recreation Club 2505 Blue Ridge Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Stonebrook Pool 1412 Sedgefield Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home 2 Suites 2330 Center Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Steeplechase Apartments 1421 Cloverdale Circle Hixson, TN
- 98 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson, TN
- 92 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ooltewah Swim Center 849 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 88 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Heritage Green Subdivision 811 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Riverside North 3507 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Steeplechase Apartments 1421 Cloverdale Circle Hixson, TN
- 86 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Jersey Mike’s 5510 Highway 153 Suite 124 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 YMCA Pool 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 17 Broad Pool 1701 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Reserve @ Lakeshore Pool 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Trails of Signal Mountain Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn Pool 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Quail Hollow 3800 Quail Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alpine Villas 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn Spa 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Mad Knight Brewing 4015 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downside Up (Training Wheels) 621 E 11th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girls Inc. of Chattanooga 4315 Brainerd Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 92 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow, Up)
- 76 City Café Diner 919 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 69 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 86 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Buffalo Wild Wings # 340 Bar 625 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Steamboys 674 NW Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Kona Ice Mobile #2 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 83 Panda Express 4475 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 73 Catch Bar and Grill 233 Inman E Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 First Bloom Coffee & Bakery 445 Church Street SE Suite 1504 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Kona Ice of Dalton 3218 Little John Circle SE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Catch Bar 233 Inman E Street Cleveland, TN
- 86 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Ubrane NE Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Pokeys 918 Sahara Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Pokey’s Bar 918 Sahara Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 86 Captain D’s (Battlefield Parkway) 668 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 96 Pruitt Health 1067 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Little Caesars (Nashville Street) 6977 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Super 8 Ringgold 5400 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 89 Season Hibachi 56 Battlefield Station Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Ferris Wheel Foods) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 95 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 The Rock Fitness Center 2630 Pine Grove Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 62 Huddle House 4980 W 136 Highway Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Morrison’s Pool 144 Norton Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 96 Toki Sushi Inc. 116 W LaFayette Square LaFayette, GA
- 100 Wendy’s 399 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 87 Dairy Queen 1882 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Creative Catering 110 Lee Avenue Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 91 Best Western Plus Dalton 715 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 95 Subway #14422 2135 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 87 Chef Lin 100 W Walnut Avenue Suite 146 Dalton, GA
- 99 Fairfield Inn & Suites 786 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 95 Baja Coop 222 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn 1000 Market Street Dalton, GA
- 93 Courtyard Dalton 785 College Drive Dalton, GA
