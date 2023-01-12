A lack of food safety knowledge caused two Hamilton County restaurants to fail their inspections this week.
Asia Buffet on Lee Highway in Chattanooga scored a 68, and Fat Boys Roadside Eats on Apison Pike in Ooltewah scored a 49.
At Fat Boys Roadside Eats, the inspector found moldy food container in the cooler, which also has a strong moldy smell.
Rodent droppings and a rodent urine scent was found in the storage shed by the inspector.
Throughout the inspection employees were not observed washing their hands. The sink was seen being used as a storage area.
Food was not being date marked correctly, or at all, throughout the kitchen area.
Multiple foods were seen uncovered in storage by the inspector. They also noticed raw beef being stored over fresh produce in the cooler.
The inspector said the person in charge did not demonstrate control over food-borne illness risk factors during the inspection.
At Asia Buffet, the inspector said raw eggs were stored over the ready to eat food items in the walk in cooler.
Food was seen thawing at room temperature, and multiple items were out of temperature range on the buffet line.
The hand-washing sink was found to have boxes and a trash bag in it.
The inspector told the restaurant to clean the black accumulation from inside the ice machine on a more routine basis to prevent contamination.
According to the inspector the flooring needs repairing.
The inspector said the person in charge was lacking active managerial control over food safety during the inspection.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym - call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 97 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road Daisy, TN
- 98 Applebee’s #218 5606 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bojangles #943 7987 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Applebee’s #218 5606 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Daisy Head Start 9531 W Ridgetrail Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 88 McDonald’s #3749 2003 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 89 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #16090 104 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 77 Creekside @ Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Siglers 1309 Panorama Drive Suite 117 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 East Ridge Elementary School 1014 John Ross Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Everlan by Dominion 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little Sprouts Preschool 2001 Raulston Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gadzooks 5721 Highway 153 Suite 113 Hixson, TN
- 97 Marco’s Pizza 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Guacamole 5600 Brainerd Road Suite FC 2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks Coffee #11069 5610 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gunbarrel Nutrition 1925-C Gunbarrel Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 49 Fat Boys Roadside Eats 8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway Suite 11 Ooltewah, TN
- 68 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 No Baked Cookie Dough 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Great American Cookies 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 213 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hardee’s 4007 McCahill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Daily Ration 1220 Darmouth Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tasty Donuts 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 162 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Bojangles #669 9225 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s #367 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dunkin’ Donuts #354653 4535 Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Covenant Hotel 3800 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Basecamp Bar 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Smoothie King #484 1913 Gunbarrel Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 6306 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scooter’s Coffee #564 4631 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Livingston 420 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Number Ten Chattanooga 1925 Myrtle Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Arby’s #901 501 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #4663 4515 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Smoothie King #484 1913 Gunbarrel Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Little Caesars #2 5510 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 99 Sweet Magnolia Daycare 604 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Subway 3641 Brainerd Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Taqueria Alba (Mobile) 3401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Arby’s #750 5420 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Olive Garden Linge 5525 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Rembrandt’s Coffee House 204 High Street #14 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bantam & Biddy 728 Market Street Suite 112C Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Co-Op 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Pro Re Bona Day Nursery 1707 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Beginnings of Collegedale 5386 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Subway #3011 5251 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Honey Baked Ham #209 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 303 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mr. Wok 5402 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Georgi’s Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Dunkin Donuts #357757 5024 Hunter Road Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Discovery Point CDC 5987 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 92 Ocoee Middle School 2250 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches 125 Keith Street Cleveland, TN(Follow-Up)
- 100 Ocoee Middle School Cafeteria 2250 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Ronnie’s Diner 1235 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 81 Taco Bell #029009 2491 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Faith Haven Christian Academy Kitchen 5053 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar #211 168 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Classic Suites 179 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 Subway #24065 104 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Applebee’s Bar 168 Paul Huff Cleveland, TN
- 97 Leisure Time Bowling 2739 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Simple Café 120 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Simple Café 120 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Sharon’s Adult Day Center Kitchen 5212 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 90 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Ok Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Budget Inn 1510 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Road NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Holiday Motel 1600 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 87 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 400 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Wesley Methodist Pre-School 3405 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Steamboys 674 NW Paul Huff Parkway 402 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 95 BBQ Shack 2936 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 76 Bojangles’ #942 2051 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 93 Fazoli’s 3016 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Windstone Golf Club 9230 Windstone Drive Ringgold, GA
- 96 The Rosewood 14 Fort Town Drive Rossville, GA
- 87 Corazon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine 2681 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Corazon DBA El Taco Boss (Base Of Operation) 2681 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 84 Bailey’s BBQ 5540 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Five Star Food Service 248 Rollins Industrial Court Ringgold, GA
- 98 Moe’s Southwest Grill 73 Parkway Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Subway (Trenton) 5342 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 96 Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille 12366 S Main Street Front Trenton, GA
- 100 Hope House Café 6246 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 87 Café 136 12136 Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 96 Wendy’s 50 Crimson Drive Trenton, GA
- 96 Asian Garden 12035 S Main Street Building Trenton, GA
- 96 Pizza Hut 12020 S Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 97 Arby’s 6478 103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 VFW Post 3679 98 Memorial Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 96 Snack Shack 923 Schmitt Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Los Guerrero’s 1103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 91 Café 7 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 96 Flora De Mel 313 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 91 Subway (LaFayette) 108 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 93 Ray’s Southern Cuisine 2078 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Droop Scoops 120 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
None