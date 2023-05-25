Several restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had a difficult week.
A restaurant and a hotel breakfast restaurant in Cleveland failed their inspections.
The Best Western Plus Breakfast on Interstate Drive scored a 58 and Pupuseria y Taqueria Sion Mobile Unit scored a 66.
At the Best Western Plus Breakfast, the inspector found dirty dishes being stored over the clean dishes.
An employee was seen by the inspector not washing their hands between re-entering the kitchen, working at the three-compartment sink, working with chemicals and handling clean equipment.
The inspector said the sausage gravy was cooling in a plastic-wrapped, plastic bowl and apples were not individually wrapped or guarded by a sneeze guard.
An employee was seen drinking from an unapproved container in the kitchen.
The person in charge was unable to answer any of the food safety questions related to the establishment and the inspector said there was no specific policy available.
At Pupuseria y Taqueria Sion Mobile Unity the inspector said the person in charge handled tortillas and lime with bare hands and served it to the customer.
Dishes were not being sanitized correctly as the three-compartment sink was set up in reverse.
The inspector said raw beef was thawing by laying it in the sink and found beef and pork cooked the day before and wasn't dated.
The three-compartment sink faucet is not reaching each compartment and the person in charge is having to use a bowl to fill each compartment.
The inspector said the person in charge was not able to demonstrate food safety knowledge related to proper sanitizing, temperature control and food-handling.
Both restaurants were reminded of the food safety training available through the Bradley County Health Department.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Beyond The Garden Gate at the Ridge 6725 Ringgold Road Suite 125 East Ridge, TN
- 98 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane Harrison, TN
- 100 IMac’s/Golden Slope/TN Wine Train 608 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Trough at Forkers 4767 Highway 58 Suite 173 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Motel 6 2281 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Empress Tattoo 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Royalty Permanent Makeup 26 E Main Street Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hustler’s Daughter 3089 Broad Street Suite G Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay Boak Tattoo 715 Cherry Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Main Line Ink 317 Main Street E Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Come Clean Hawaiian Shaved Ice (Happy’s House) Mobile 9157 W Minister Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Corporate Dining Concepts (T-Mobile) 6730 Customer Delight Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cheiman Tea (Mobile) 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sbarro #191 2100 Hamitlon Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 DQ Grill & Chill 633 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Patrick’s Catering 4393 Benton Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street Suite FC4 Chattanooga, TN
- 75 100 Hibachi & Sushi 5513 TN 153 Suite 117 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Guy’s Burgers & Fried 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 204 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street Suite FC4 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Subway Memorial #60915 2525 Desales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Trish’s Sports Bar 4762 Highway 58 Suite 116 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mad Knight Brewing 4015 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 El Rey Taqueria 6219 Lee Highway Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Armando’s/Lando’s 4783 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN 100 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Studio 222 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Armando’s 7330 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Faith Learning Academy 2822 3rd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Pizza Hut #37599 4340 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Lookout Place Café 1101 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Sonic SRI #3470 3907 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Summit Blue 4900 La Collina Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Summit Red 4900 La Collina Way Ooltewah, TN
- 88 CHI Memorial Stadium Concession Stand 6198 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Champy’s Chicken 6515 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Craig’s Catering Mobile Unit 2103 S Highland Park Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Han-Mi 3103 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tata’s Grill Authentic Bosnian Cuisine Mobile 3904 Weldon Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homefront Tearoom 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TN Valley RR Museum 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brink’s Eats & Drinks (Mobile) 2105 South Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 ECL Catering 5502 Post Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist CDC 1831 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Texas Roadhouse #631 5362 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dinner on the Diner 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Grand Junction Delicatessen 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jungle Town 7531 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Redstone Estates LLC 6653 Palms Court Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #029066 9341 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Taqueria Jalisco Mobile 1634 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Regal Cinemas 2000 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Sing It Or Wing It 412 Market Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hungry Hawk (Mobile) 2916 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated 3601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pax Breu Ruim 516 E Main Street Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Michael Miller #3 10624 Walden Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Tacos y Tortas Don Bento 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wooden City 203 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #11913 1097 Engle Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Erlanger East Hospital 1751 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 83 The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Songbirds 35 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga (Pool) 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 5958 Snowhill Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 92 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frazier Five & Dime 16 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 5958 Snow Hill Road Suite 100 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 East Ridge Residence Kitchen 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Frazier Five & Dime 16 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 S Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 79 Mr. Burrito 2601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whiskey Thief 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Giardino 2503 Westside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC K3650009 4856 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 China Experience 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 306 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plaza Food Court 2 Aquarian Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Rafael’s 9607 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Mad Priest Coffee Roasters 1900 Broad Street Apt. C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Southside Sammich Shop 3431 Alton Park Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Taco Bell 2675 APD 40 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Peyton’s Cafeteria 153 Refreshment Lane Cleveland, TN
- 96 Flacon Pointe Golf Club 3855 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Park Hills Apartment Pool 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 98 Nutri Vida 2509 N Ocoee Street Suite B Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fit Club Ocoee 3110 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Forest Grove Apartment Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Salty Mels Mobile Unit 415 Neal Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Hardees-Paul Huff 110 Bernham Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Forest Grove Apt Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Quality Inn Breakfast 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Kona Ice Mobile #2 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Hampton Inn Breakfast 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hampton Inn 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Nutri Vida 2509 N Ocoee Street Suite B Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Quality Inn 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fit Club Ocoee 3110 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 66 Pupuseria y Taqueria Sion Mobile Unit 4696 Meadow Avenue SW Cleveland, TN
- 85 Best Western Plus 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 MohMoh Asian Food Truck 115 Brooke Lane NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 58 Best Western Plus Breakfast 107 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 90 Six Happiness Asian Restaurant 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 107 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 La Quinta Breakfast 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Second Harvest Thrift Store & Ministry Center 1533 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant 172 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kona Ice #6 3625 Adkisson Drive #3614 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Kona Ice #5 3625 Adkisson Drive #3614 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Clarion Inn Breakfast 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Clarion Inn 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 City of Ringgold – Martha Denton Pool 406 Cotter Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Tru (Continental Breakfast) 5509 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hometown Inn Swimming (Pool) 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park (Swimming Pool) 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 85 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Panda Express 1125 Battleview Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Hawkins Pointe 182 Emerson Circle Rossville, GA
Dade County
- 100 Tiny Acre 1497 New England Road Wildwood, GA
- 100 Moon Properties 197 Autumn Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 The Groovy Nomad 13395 N Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Making Mountains Salad by Little Rome
- 100 Murray County Splash Pad 651 Hyden Tyler Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 98 Morgan Motel 204 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Whitfield Career Academy Culinary Arts 2300 Maddox Chapel Road Dalton, GA
- 96 Whitfield County Career Academy 2300 Maddox Chapel Road Dalton, GA
- 94 Dalton High School 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA