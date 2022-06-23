This week, there were three failing inspection scores in the Tennessee Valley.
Inspectors in Cleveland and Chattanooga found items not stored correctly.
Fulin's Asian Cuisine in Cleveland scored a 56, Clarion Inn in Chattanooga scored a 66 and Ok Maguey in Cleveland scored 68.
At Fulin's Asian Cuisine, the inspector saw raw chicken stored with other food, contaminating pork and shrimp.
There were egg rolls in the cooler for nine days. Five pounds of egg rolls were thrown away.
The backdoor was propped open, and gnats were seen at the cooler.
The inspector said ready to eat foods were being handled with bare hands by employees.
Products were not being cooled correctly, or left out too long. The inspector corrected the employees on the proper way to cool food.
According to the inspector, there was a lack of active managerial control demonstrated by the abundance of violations.
In Chattanooga -- the Clarion Inn pool did not have any chlorine in the pool. It was closed due to being an imminent health hazard.
The inspector saw algae on the pool walls and the bottom of the floor during the inspection.
The life buoy was missing pieces and were in poor repair, the inspector suggested replacing the current ones.
There was exposed wiring seen on the chair lift.
The chemical storage room was not secured.
The decking around the pool was dirty.
To re-open the pool the Clarion Inn will need to call the health department for a follow-up inspection.
At Ok Maguey in Cleveland the inspector saw chicken tamales prepared 10 days prior in the cooler. Two pounds of tamales had to be thrown away.
Metal containers were only being washed and not sanitized, and cutlery was not being pre-scraped before going through the dishwasher. The inspector saw food on it after it was washed.
According to the inspector, a chemical spray bottle was not labeled.
An employee was not washing their hands between handling dirty and clean dishes.
The inspector said knives that were being used were being stored in between two tables, that were not easily cleanable.
Ok Maguey's current permit was not posted.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Parc 1346 Apartments 1346 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 District at Hamilton Place 1920 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Amberleigh Ridge 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 River City North 3825 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Village of Ashwood Community Pool 2400 Baskette Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Marina Pointe Pool 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Integra Hills Apartments 9198 Integra Hills Lane Collegedale, TN
- 97 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Extend Stay Hotel #125 6240 Airpark Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marina Pointe Kiddie Pool 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Slim & Husky’s Chattanooga MLK 401 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Food Works Bar 205 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Volcano Crab and Bar Lounge 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Jimmy Johns #3205 7407 Igou Gap Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Food Works 205 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rodizio Grill Bar 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 N.Y. Pizza Company 5094 S Terrace Suite 136 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 CDM Café 321 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Alleia 25 E Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Volkswagen Main Café 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Volcano Crab and Bar 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Extend Stay Hotel #125 6240 Airpark Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones Mobile 6227 Lee Highway Suite 119 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pinkberry 815 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taqueria Chapinlandia 2925 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double G Ranch 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Mi Ranchito Mexican Food 1622 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Plaza Food Court 2 Aquarian Way Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Good to Go Catering 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Kidds First Child Development Center 4343 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Restaurante La Delicia 4308 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double G Ranch 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 75 Perry Village Outdoor Pool 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Northtowne Village Apartments Pool 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double G Ranch 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 93 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Oak Hill North Club 550 Leafwood Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 90 The View at Mission Ridge Pool 2475 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mountain Shadows Community 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Veranda @ The Ridge Apartment Pool 1408-C Mana Lane East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Courts @ Waterford Place 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterford Place Apartments I 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hisxon, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dockside Café 8411 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN
- 100 Clever Alehouse 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ms. Tees BBQ and Soul Food 2215 Crutchfield Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lois’s Restaurant 3013 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E Brainerd Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chester Frost Park Camp 2277 N Gold Point Circle Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chester Frost Park Camp 2277 N Gold Point Circle Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 MP Sports Bar and Grill 2716 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clever Alehouse 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Sunset BBQ & Lounge 964 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mitch’s 2555 Old Harrison park Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Rafael’s Italian 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Clever Alehouse Mobile 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 WXYZ Kitchen 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 WXYZ Bar 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Over the Rainbow Daycare Center 2315 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jussa 2 Chics 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bridgeway Chattanooga 2415 Bridge Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Colonial Shores 1834 Riverchase Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Valleybrook Club 180 Valleybrook Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Stuart Heights Concessions 3218 Social Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Signature Oaks Homeowners Association 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Church of God Camp 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Church of God 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Possum Creek Campground 1845 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Church of God Camp 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Rosecomb 921 Barton Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cambridge Square Pool 7092 Chesterton Way Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sale Creek Campground 15222 May Road Sale Creek, TN
- 100 Wellesley Subdivision Pool 4228 Wellesley Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 87 Baskin Robbins 6990 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Lake Community Pool 3171 Roundabout Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 66 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Reunion Subdivision Pool 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hawks Landing Homeowners Pool 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 96 Stillwater HOA Pool 7975 Stillwater Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Germantown Gardens Apartments 730 Germantown Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 92 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 98 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Magnolia Farm Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 96 Downing Green at Mulberry Park 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Pool 300 Shepherd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Park Ridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Natural Needle 6719 Mountain View Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Legends Hills Homeowners Association 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029066 9341 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Sonic Drive Inn Dayton Pike LLC 8642 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Empress Tattoo 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Drifters 1925 Suck Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn Hotel 2420 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brusters Mobile 1406 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Jonathan’s Grille 631 Camp Jordan Parkway East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mountain Lake Estates HOA-Pool 9506 Balata Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Big 9 Street Food 611 East MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Brainerd Golf Snack Bar 5203 Old Mission Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sing It or Wing It Bar 412 Market Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Monarch Pool 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bruster’s Ice Cream 1406 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown – Lap Pool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Legends Hills Homeowners Association 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Village at Apison Pike 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Retreat at White Oak 7138 Sylar Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Lakeshore on the Hill Pool 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rosemere Community Pool 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Subdivision Pool 9401 Homewood Circle Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 90 Mosby Pool 150 Shephard Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 98 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 91 City Café Diner 919 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Premiere Theatres 137 Pleasant Grove Road SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 The Bishops BBQ & Burgers Mobile Unit 2221 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Park Hills Apartment Pool 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Boulevard NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 56 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine Bar 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 91 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Snick Dawgs & Catering LLC 130 Bettis Avenue SW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 19th Hole Mobile Cart 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 95 Tinsley Park pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 68 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 400 Cleveland, TN
- 93 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 88 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
- 90 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Dunkin Donuts 1621 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 87 Firehouse Subs 882 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 93 Asian Garden 12035 S Main Street Building Trenton, GA
- 93 Pizza Hut 12020 S Main Street Trenton, GA
- 96 Café 136 12136 Highway 16 Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
- 100 Salon De Eventos Sociales Rio Grande LLC 514 Commerce Drive Dalton, GA
- 83 Arenas El Sueno 2 Mexican Restaurant 3957 Cleveland Highway Suite 3 Dalton, GA
- 90 Howard Johnson 790 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 95 Motel 6 2200 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 99 Farm Golf Club 187 S Goose Hill Road Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Ryman Hall/Fellowship Center 2203 S Dixie Road Dalton, GA
- 98 G & G’s Catering 1109 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 95 Econo Lodge – Dalton 1507 N Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 92 Baymont Inn & Suites 2106 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA