The City of Chattanooga has been on a mission to end homelessness. Two people who were sleeping on the streets Thursday night will now have a roof over their heads, thanks to the innovative idea.
"We're always looking for out-of-the-box ideas to address homelessness and this is not a solution, but this will provide a safe and secure place for someone to stay until we're able to get them into more permanent housing," says Casey Tinker.
Tinker, Manager of Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing with the City of Chattanooga, says Mayor Tim Kelly met with Branch Technologies after learning the company wanted to give back to the community.
They came up with the 3D printed shelters.
"Depending on how successful this is, we'll see what we can do in the next year, maybe having more of them," Tinker says.
Tinker says the homes are not a long-term solution, but will give residents time to find permanent housing with the City's help.
Rodney Williams is one of the people moving into the homes. He says he has been sleeping on the streets for almost 20 years, and is grateful to be chosen.
"It's a lot better than sleeping on the streets," Williams says with a smile. "I'm thankful that it happened. Yes, I am. I'm thankful it happened."
He says this new experience will finally allow him to pursue an education, and says he's always had an interest in making movies.
"It's like here you are, you're going for what you really, really want to do after everything you've been through," he says with a laugh.
City officials say more homes could be in the cards after they evaluate the success of the program, a year from now.
“We’ve made great progress reducing homelessness in Chattanooga, but the work’s not done. We remain focused on closing the gaps that still exist as we shore up our affordable and supportive housing supply over the next 18 months,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “This pilot program is a great example of how public-private partnership can be a force multiplier, coming together around innovative solutions that meet the immediate needs of our homeless community, and I’m incredibly grateful to Branch Technology, Olivet Baptist, and Help Right Here for partnering with us to make it happen.”
The two shelters are located off of 10th street, with a safe location owned by Olivet Baptist Church.
"It's a privilege to be part of this collaborative effort with the City right here in our backyard,” said Ryan Lusk, Branch’s Chief Executive Officer. “I love that our technology is part of promoting the dignity of people experiencing homelessness. The Branch team is excited to see where this pilot project goes."
The City used $19,000 from its innovation fund to cover some of the construction cost.