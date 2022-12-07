Two pets killed in early morning garage fire in St. Elmo Wednesday

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department says two dogs perished in a detached garage fire in the St. Elmo area last night.
CFD reported the fire occurred just after midnight in the 5000 block of Florida Avenue in the St. Elmo area. Wednesday morning, Dec. 7th.
Firefighters stated the fire appeared to have been electrical in nature.
There were no injuries reported, however the garage was considered a total loss.
Quint 14, Squad 1, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 Green Shift responded. Photos from BC1 LaFerry.