Chattanooga police responded to a call of multiple shots fried Sunday night at about 7:14pm in the 200 block of West 38th Street.
When police arrived they weren't able to find any victims.
But later in the evening, two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital.
Police say that haven't been able to gather the details of what happened yet, but say the shooting appears to be an "isolated event."
The victims were and 18-year-old man and a juvenile.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App.
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.