One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Polk County last week.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on December 1st just before 3:30 p.m. of a shooting at 122 Garden Walk Blvd. in Turtletown, TN.
The caller stated that two people had been shot.
Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene and found two gunshot victims inside the residence.
Later, the sheriff's office confirmed that Dennis Sander died and Robert Spurlock was treated, transported by EMS and later flown to Erlanger Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing.