A Thursday morning house fire forced several people in the home to jump from the second story to escape the blaze.
The home, a duplex in the 3400 block of Hughes Avenue, caught fire about 5:20am after food was left on the stove, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Chattanooga firefighters arrived at the location to find one person perched on the second story ledge after two other people in the home leapt from the second floor. Crews rescued the first person from the ledge.
Crews went into the home an extinguished the blaze found in the kitchen from the stove.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist seven displaced residents. There were no injuries.