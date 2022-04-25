A duo from Chattanooga have been arrested in Cleveland in connection with a series of auto burglaries.
The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls about suspicious men wearing hoodies throughout the city and county, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
About 4:45am Monday, deputies were dispatched to Brooks Edge Apartments on Adkisson Drive NE for another possible auto burglary in progress.
When they arrived, a BCSO deputy spotted a black Ford Escape leaving the parking lot. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and saw two black men wearing hoodies and masks inside the vehicle. A check of the tag indicated the vehicle was stolen out of Chattanooga.
The vehicle then fled, and with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and BCSO backup units, deputies were are to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Frontage Road and Lower River Road.
Deputies found several stolen items inside, including a shotgun and pistol that had recently been reported stolen through the Cleveland Police Department.
The driver, Deaveryone Smith, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile from Chattanooga, were detained and placed in custody.
Smith has been charged with:
- Auto Theft (Over 10k)
- Evading Arrest (Felony)
- Auto Burglary x4
- Theft of Property x2
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Simple Possession of Marijuana/Casual Exchange
- Driving on a Revoked License
Smith was transported to the Bradley County Jail and is being held without bond.
The juvenile has been charged with:
- Auto Theft (Over 10k)
- Auto Burglary x4
- Theft of Property x2
- Simple Possession of Marijuana/Casual Exchange
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was taken to the Bradley County Juvenile Center.
Police remind you to lock you vehicle and not leave valuable property inside.