Two people accused of child rape have been arrested in Marion County.
Sheriff Bo Burnett says 48-year-old William Beene III of Sequatchie County and 43-year-old Brandon "Brandy" Hawkins of Marion County are each charged with multiple counts of child rape.
Their arrests come after a joint investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, and the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
The details uncovered during the investigation have not been released.
Both Beene and Hawkins are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on September 20.
