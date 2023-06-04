Just after midnight, police located the first victim at 181 I-24 eastbound. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle left the scene and no suspect information is currently available.
A second pedestrian was struck on Willow Street near E 23rd Street.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police were advised that a victim was on Willow St. when a vehicle struck the victim. The driver of the vehicle then got out and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it continued to evade police.
The suspect vehicle struck several parked vehicles before crashing. The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
30-year-old Jacob Westfield was arrested and charged with aggravated assault; resisting stop, arrest; evading arrest; failure to report an accident; reckless driving; and duty to give information and render aid.