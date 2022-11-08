Parkridge Medical Center and Parkridge North ER have been designated Lung Cancer Screening Centers by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
These facilities join Parkridge East Hospital with the designation and are the only facilities in Chattanooga with this distinction. The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.
“Early detection is key when diagnosing and treating cancer, which is why Parkridge Health System is committed to caring for lung cancer patients with the latest clinical standards and guidelines,” Tim Grant, M.D., chief medical officer at Parkridge Health System said.
In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography in the chest module, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure. Also required are procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.
Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography scans and appropriate follow-up care significantly reduces lung cancer deaths. In December 2013, the United States Preventive Services Task Forcerecommended screening of adults aged 55 to 80 years who have a 30 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.