Two organizations are teaming up to help young girls identify the signs of dating violence.
"We realized during the pandemic that we saw an increase in violence in the home with adults and we kind of thought...well, if adults are having issues maybe kids are too," Southeast Regional Coordinator for Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Marissa Player-Montgomery said.
Post-pandemic statistics from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth show one out of every three girls is a victim of violence.
The Commission and RiseUp Cooperative are joining forces to bring awareness to girls in the community.
"Teens and youth just don't know what a healthy relationship is that's the biggest factor and at RiseUp we provide life leadership workshops. Healthy relationships is one of those that we like to offer so it just really fit hand-in-hand for us to get involved and provide this great information for the youth in our community," CEO and Founder of RiseUp Cooperative Sandy Pricer said.
They want to teach young girls what abuse looks like and to remind them that it is not a self-esteem issue.
"But the unique thing they were unsure if it was violence, if it was dating abuse, if it was just low self-esteem, so I reached out to Sandy and said 'hey I think we should do something'," Player-Montgomery said.
The goal is to make it a collaborative effort and they hope to have an open conversation with the summit participants.
They also encourage parents to attend to learn about the struggles that young girls are dealing with. And how social media and advancing technology could come into play in these situations too.
"Parents will need to sign you up. Since some of these topics are a little sensitive we will need to have that permission and everything will be on Eventbrite. It's a free event. It is absolutely free and lunch is provided," she said.
The event will take place on February 11, from 10:00am to 4:00pm on UTC's campus.
You can sign up online here.