Two more Dalton firefighters earn Smoke Diver certifications

Zach Carlson and Byron Miranda recently earned the esteemed Smoke Diver certification after successfully completing the six-day, 60-hour Georgia Smoke Divers training course. Despite being filled with nervousness and fear, the two Dalton firefighters leaned on each other and on other members of the fire department to make it through the grueling course.
The program's website states that the course "condenses and replicates the extreme demands that may be placed on firefighters at any incident. Emphasis is placed on the day-to-day challenges firefighters face at structure fires, multiple-alarm fires and multiple fires within a single shift... Its design allows each candidate to understand and manage their physical and mental limitations under safe but stressful realistic conditions."
44 candidates started the most recent class, held earlier this month at the Dalton Fire Department's training center on Abutment Road. 20 of them, including Carlson and Miranda, were able to graduate on February 10th. The course is so difficult that all nutrition and fluid intake by candidates must be monitored and documented, and they must also have a physician's approval before participating.
"I just give credit to the guys who trained me and I am very thankful to have a strong and confident partner with me to lean on," said Carlson. "I know (Miranda) leaned on me sometimes and I leaned on him, just to get through it together."
The reward for completing the course is a black Smoke Divers t-shirt and each graduate also earns their own Smoke Diver number, which will only ever be assigned to them. The program started in 1977, but fewer than 1,200 firefighters have earned their number.
The drills and culture of the Smoke Divers program have found their way into the training of all Dalton Fire Department personnel. This results in a fire service that is prepared to save lives and protect property in any situation and also a fire service that produces worthy candidates to earn their own black t-shirts as Smoke Divers.
"I learned more about myself," Carlson said. "I thought that I knew what my limit was before, but they just kind of push you a little further where you figure out… there’s always a little more left in the tank to keep going."
"It’s honestly mind over body. Your body is tired, sore, you think you can’t go anymore but you just find it," Miranda said. "Your mind pushes through."