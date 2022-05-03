Investigators are looking into a shooting that took place Monday evening injuring two men on West 13th Street.
One of the victims were found by Chattanooga Police upon their arrival. That victim was transported to a local hospital. Fortunately, That victim had non life threatening injuries.
Investigators were later told of that the other victim arrived at a local by a private transportation.
Officials ask that you provide any information you may have on this shoot. Call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.