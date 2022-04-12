Two men were shot Monday night in what Chattanooga police are calling a targeted incident.
Police found both men, one 31 years old and the other 19 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, after a report of a person shot.
Police say that there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagon employees or to the public at large.
Both men were both transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.