Multiple agencies responded to a high fall accident after two men fell during a rock climb at Mowbray Mountain Friday evening.
The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting that both the caller and a 24-year-old man had been injured while rock climbing near 6:30pm. The caller told dispatch the other climber had fallen 30-40 feet before striking his head on a rock.
Responders from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and Chattanooga Fire Department worked to rescue and provide aid to the climbers.
The caller was found to have minor injuries.
The fall victim was brought out of the woods using a low-angle rope system and taken to Erlanger Medical Center shortly before 8:30pm.
His current condition is unknown.