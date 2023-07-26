Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport President Terry Hart said a single engine airplane crashed on the north side of the airport on Wednesday morning.
In a recording from LiveATC.net you can hear the pilot radio into the tower, "Approaching, this is 62 golf hotel. We have an open door we want to return back to the airport."
According to Flightaware before radioing that message to the tower, two men took off in a 1992 Mooney fixed wing single engine airplane from the Chattanooga Airport at 9:53 a.m. They were only in the air for 7 minutes before saying they needed to land.
Hart said the plane landed short of the runway. When fire crews arrived both men were immediately removed from the plane.
"I know that both were alert when they left the airport, I don't know the extent of their injuries were," said Hart.
Hart said they don't know exactly what caused the crash, but Terry Knowles with the Chattanooga Fire Department said there was no smoke or fire coming from the plane.
Yet, you can still see damage to the front of the plane from the crash.
"We checked for fuel leaks there were no fuel leaks. We secured the scene for the airport," explained Knowles.
Hart said the airport was shut down for 30 minutes as crews responded to the scene and there weren't many flights affected by it.
"I saw a couple land right after we reopened the runway. I saw that one held for a little bit but I don't think there were too many delays regarding the runway being closed."
Officials say the NTSB is investigating this crash and when they get the all clear they are going to be moving out the wreckage at the Chattanooga airport.