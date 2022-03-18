The Grundy County Grand Jury has returned indictments on two men for second degree murder.
43-year-old Travis Heath King and 60-year-old Bobby Jack Northcutt from Tracy City have been charged in two separate cases.
Investigators believe King distributed drug containing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Gruetli-Laager man in June 2021.
Investigators also believe that Northcutt distributed drugs containing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Monteagle man in January 2021.
“These cases are very tough and time tasking. Investigators from our agency with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to plug in all the pieces that resulted in these charges”.
King is being held on $100,000 bond.
Northcutt is being held on $50,000 bond and has been transferred to another facility.
Both men have an initial appearance date for March 25 .